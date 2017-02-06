Family of missing Mearns man appeal for information

The family of Fettercairn man Dominic Jackson have appealed for information as searches for the missing kayaker continue.

The 35-year-old was reported missing yesterday evening (Sunday February 5, 2017) after failing to return from a sea-kayaking trip. Mr Jackson left his home at Fettercairn on Friday evening (February 3) and travelled up the North East coast to Portsoy Harbour.

His green VW Transporter has since been traced in the area, but searches are ongoing for Mr Jackson and his kayak, which is described as multi-coloured with a blend of purple, black and whites.

Inspector Ewan Strachan has thanked the public for their assistance while land, sea and air searches continue.

He said: “I know that volunteers have been out assisting on foot with ongoing searches, and I would like to thank them for their help at this difficult time.

“Through enquiries carried out this afternoon, the last confirmed sighting we have of Mr Jackson is on Saturday morning between 10.30am and 11am where he asked some local people where the best kayaking spot might be.

“A vast area has already been searched on both land and water - stretching from Buckie to Fraserburgh - and our efforts will continue. Our officers are being supported by the Coastguard, RNLI, and diving team, including use of a fixed-wing aircraft. Strong gales are expected across the Grampian coastline tonight, and we will deploy our resources accordingly.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to contact Police on 101.”

Mr Jackson’s family have also appealed for information as they assist search and rescue teams.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, they said: “We are desperately worried for Dominic and would urge him to make contact with his family or Police to let us know he is OK. This is completely out of character and we just want him home.

“We would also like to thank local people who are assisting with the search.”