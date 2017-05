Four teenagers have been charged following an assault on a 17 year-old during a disturbance in Newtonhill on Friday night (May 12).

Police have said that enquiries are continuing following the assault, which happened at around 11.40pm.

Two males aged 17 and 16 and two males aged 15 have been charged and will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Anyone with further information can contact Poice Scotland on 101.