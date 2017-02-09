Images released of equipment missing kayaker might have been wearing

Officers leading the search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson have released images of clothing they believe the 35-year-old may have been wearing when he went missing.

It is understood Mr Jackson had purchased and could be wearing a bright yellow jacket with blue zips and black cuffs and waist band, and a blue and grey buoyancy aid with yellow zips.

Dominic Jackson

Neither of the items have been recovered and members of the public are being urged to contact police if they come across any similar objects.

Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “Through extensive enquiries we have reason to believe that Dominic may have been wearing this jacket and buoyancy aid when he went missing.

“We have no positive sightings of these items as yet and I would urge anyone who comes across anything similar to contact police as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Jackson (35) was reported missing on Sunday evening (February 5) after failing to return from a sea-kayaking trip.

The jacket police believe Dominic Jackson might have been wearing.

He left his home at Fettercairn on Friday evening (February 3) and travelled up the North East coast to Portsoy Harbour.

His green VW Transporter has since been traced in the area.

A kayak believed to have been used by Mr Jackson was recovered from the sea on the Lybster coast.

Foot searches stretching from Cullen to Buckie were ongoing yesterday (Wednesday) assisted by the Police Scotland dog unit, while specialist resources from the dive marine unit were carrying out intensive searches of the coastline.

The buoyancy aid police believe Dominic Jackson might have been wearing.

The Police Scotland helicopter was also carrying out extensive sea searches stretching from Fraserburgh to Lossiemouth.

Inspector Goldie added: “Our colleagues in the north have also been carrying out searches on foot following the recovery of a kayak near Lybster yesterday, which we believe to be Dominic’s.

“This is challenging terrain and the dangers search teams are facing both there and on the North East coast cannot be underestimated.

“I am aware that some volunteers are carrying out searches independently, and I completely understand the need to help.

“I would, however, like to reiterate that your safety must come first and would encourage people to find other ways to assist Dominic’s family at this difficult time.

“In particular, I would completely discourage anyone from entering the water - we have not deployed specially trained staff today due to dangerous conditions and I would also advise members of the public to not put themselves at risk.”

He said searches led by Specialist Police Search Advisors (POLSAs) will continue today (Thursday) with an ongoing assessment of the operation moving forward.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.