Kayak found in search for missing Fettercairn man

A kayak has been found in the search for a missing Fettercairn man.

Kayaker Dominic Jackson (35) was reported missing on Sunday evening (Sunday February 5, 2017) after failing to return from a sea-kayaking trip.

A kayak believed to the one used by Mr Jackson has been found.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “In connection with the ongoing search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson, Police Scotland can confirm that a kayak believed to be that used by Mr Jackson, has been recovered from the sea in the Wick area.

“Enquiries are ongoing to confirm ownership of the recovered kayak.

“Efforts to trace Mr Jackson are continuing.”

Mr Jackson left his home at Fettercairn on Friday evening (February 3) and travelled up the North East coast to Portsoy Harbour.

His green VW Transporter has since been traced in the area, but searches are ongoing for Mr Jackson and his kayak, which is described as multi-coloured with a blend of purple, black and whites.

A major search and rescue operation was sparked on Sunday night after Mr Jackson failed to return home.