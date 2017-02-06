Laurencekirk man missing after sea-kayaking trip

Searches are continuing today for a Laurencekirk man who was reported missing after leaving to embark on a sea-kayaking trip on Friday.

Dominic Jackson, 35, left his home in Laurencekirk on Friday evening (February 3) to travel up the North East coast for a sea-kayaking trip in the Portspy Harbour area. He was reported missing last night after failing to return home.

Police officers with support from the RNLI and Coastguard carried out air, land and sea searches at Portsoy Harbour and further along the coastline throughout the night. Searches are ongoing and will continue today.

Mr Jackson’s green VW Transporter has since been recovered in the area. His kayak is described as multi-coloured with a blend of purple, black and whites.

Inspector Ewan Strachan said: “Intensive coastal searches will continue this morning extending east and west from Portsoy Harbour with assistance from the coastguard. Concerns are obviously growing for Dominic’s safety and wellbeing and we urgently want to trace him.

“I would urge anyone with information to please contact Police on 101.”