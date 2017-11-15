Man charged after A90 pursuit

A 29 year old man has been charged in relation to alleged road traffic and drug offences following a vehicle pursuit on the A90 in the Newtonhill area at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, 14 November.
A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £4500 was recovered. It is anticipated that he will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, 15 November.
Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “This operation involved specialist officers as well as officers from Road Policing.
“No one was injured as a result. Officers in the North East are committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs and we are grateful for the support from the community.”
