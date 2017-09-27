Man for court following incident at medical practice, Stonehaven

A 21 year old man has been charged in relation to an alleged incident of intended theft at a medical practice in Stonehaven.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday 7 September at around 4pm at Stonehaven Medical Group on Robert Street in Stonehaven.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Wednesday 27 September 2017).

Stonehaven Inspector Sheila McDerment said: “We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime be it from homes or business premises. If you see any unusual or suspicious behaviour in your community please report it to Police on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”