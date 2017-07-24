Officers carry out anti-social behaviour operation in Kincardine and Mearns

Officers have dealt with a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour as part of a targeted four-day operation in the Kincardine and Mearns area.

The operation, which was carried out in response to concerns from the community, saw officers carry out high visibility patrols on foot and in marked vehicles.

During the initiative several groups of youths were engaged with by officers.

Officers made use of their legislative powers of stop and search where appropriate and a number of tobacco products were seized from under 18s and one male was dealt with in relation to possessing a Class B drug.

Officers also dealt with five calls regarding noisy gatherings in the Kincardine area including one where 30 persons were dispersed from an address in Cammachmore.

A 33 years-old man was charged and issued with an Anti-Social Behaviour Fixed penalty ticket.

PC Colin Logan from the Kincardine and Mearns Community Policing Team, who led the operation, said: "This initiative is an example of our commitment to target all forms of anti-social behaviour.

"It can be hard to quantify the impact these crimes have on the local community and we will do everything we can to identify and report offenders.

"We have carried out high visibility uniform patrols as well as plain clothes patrols in areas where it had been reported there were issues including around primary schools.

"We would ask for the help of the local community in providing information about people they know or suspect are committing crimes in our area and to report any concerns.

"Anyone with information can contact local Officers via 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers, who are independent from the Police, on 0800 555 111."