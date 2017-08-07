Police appeal after trailer theft

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after a trailer was stolen from a St Cyrus farm.

The theft happened sometime between 5pm on Thursday, August 3, and 10.15am on Friday, August 4.

A Police statement said: “Sometime between 1700 hours on 3rd August 2017 and 1015 hours on 4th August 2017 an IFOR Williams tipper caged trailer was stolen from Nether Warburton Farm, St Cyrus.

“Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at that time and anyone who has been offered property in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101.