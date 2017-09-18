Police appeal following break in at Mearns farm

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a break-in to a rural property in the Laurencekirk area.

The incident at Dykelands Farm took place between 5pm on Friday September 15, and 7am on Saturday September 16 whereby entry was forced to a storage building and various tools worth a low four figure sum were taken including Milwaukee power tools and a Sealey High Power welder.

PC Kayleigh McLean, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would urge anyone who was in the area between the times in question and saw any suspicious activity to please get in touch as our enquiries continue.

“In particular I would appeal to any motorists who were using the surrounding roads and have dash-cam footage to let us know. The farm in question is adjacent to the A937 Laurencekirk to Marykirk road, which would have been relatively busy.

“Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”