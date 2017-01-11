Police appeal following Stonehaven theft

Police have appealed for witnesses following a sneak-in theft at a property at MacDonald Road in Stonehaven.

The incident happened between 6.45am and 12pm on Monday, January 9.

A number of items were taken including electrical goods and clothing valued at a low four-figure sum of money.

PC Steven Inglis said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard any persons acting in a suspicious or unusual manner in the area to contact police on 101.

“In addition we are also reminding residents to review their home security and ensure that they keep all doors and windows locked even when they are at home.”