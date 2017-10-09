Police appeal for missing Inverbervie man

Police have issued an appeal in an attempt to trace an Inverbervie man who was reported missing from his home at the weekend.

Duncan Adam, 55, is described as being 5’7’’ tall, heavy build with very short brown hair which is greying.

Duncan is thought to be using the white Vauxhall Corsa motor car registered number SV13 VZA.

Anyone with information in relation to Duncan’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they have seen Duncan or his car are asked to contact Police Service of Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.