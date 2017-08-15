Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour and drugs

A total of 18 people have been charged as part of an ongoing operation to tackle anti-social behaviour and drugs across the south of Aberdeenshire at the weekend.

The operation involved local officers and special constables working together during the evenings of Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12.

Officers targeted areas where violence or anti-social behaviour has been reported in the past.

In Inverurie two males aged 26 and 27 years of age were charged in connection with possessing Cannabis, while four males aged, 18, two aged 25 and a 32 years-old were charged in connection with anti-social behaviour. A 21 years-old female was also charged in connection with unacceptable behaviour.

A 21 years-old male was charged in connection with possessing Cocaine and other offences in Kintore.

In Huntly, a 43 years-old male was charged in connection with possession of Valium while a 54 years-old male was charged in connection with anti-social behaviour.

Two males aged 19 and 24 were charged in connection with drugs offences in Stonehaven after quantities of Cocaine and Ecstasy were recovered. Another 24 years-old male was charged in connection with anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

In Portlethen, a 20 years-old male and a 20 years-old female were charged in connection with possessing Cannabis and Ecstasy.

Three males aged between 19 and 36 years of age were also charged in connection with anti-social behaviour at the Tarland Show on Saturday night.

Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "We recognise that identifying and tackling the root causes of crime and the issues that cause harm in the community, like drinking alcohol to excess or drugs misuse are a responsibility for both police and our partners.

"However, drinking to excess or taking illegal drugs can affect your mind, your self-control and can influence your behaviour. This can make you more vulnerable to becoming a victim of crime including assaults and thefts or committing crime.

"By working in partnership to promote measures that prevent violent crime, harm and disorder from happening in the first place, the safety and wellbeing of individuals and communities will continue to be improved.

"Our Safe Summer Campaign is ongoing across the country. In the North-east, we also have well-developed Weekend Policing Plans and highly visible operations with our partners across our cities, towns and villages to tackle violent crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We work closely with the licensed trade and others to implement measures that can reduce violence and anti-social behaviour, including education and diversionary work with young people."