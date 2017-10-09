Search continues for Inverbervie man

Police Scotland is continuing to carry out enquiries to trace missing person Duncan Adam - and is asking members of the public to make contact as soon as possible if they see the vehicle he is believed to be driving.

yThe 55-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Sunday October 8, 2017) from his home in Inverbervie and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being.

He is described as being around 5ft 7 tall, of a heavy build with very short brown hair which is greying.

Duncan is thought to be using a white Vauxhall Corsa motor car, registration number SV13 VZA.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading enquiries, said: “It is crucial we trace this vehicle as soon as possible as it will help us establish where Duncan went and where he might be now. I would ask members of the public to keep an eye out for his vehicle in carparks, lay-bys or local beauty spots and let us know immediately if you see it.

“In addition I would ask people who live in the area to please check your gardens, sheds, garages and any other outbuildings for signs of activity. We are continuing to carry out enquiries and searches in the area he was last seen with the assistance of specialist officers and a search dog.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan and need to make contact with him as soon as possible to make sure he is OK.

“Anyone with information in relation to Duncan’s whereabouts or anyone who thinks they have seen Duncan or his car is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Likewise, I would ask Duncan to make contact with us if he sees this appeal - we want to make sure you are safe and well.”