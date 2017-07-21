Search continues to trace missing man

Searches and extensive enquiries will continue today (Friday July 21, 2017) with a focus in Montrose to trace Graeme Leslie, who has been reported missing from his home at St Cyrus.

The 62-year-old was reported missing to Police after he was last spoken to by his family in Dundee on Friday July 14, 2017.

It is understood he may have been seen at his home at Scotston Place during Monday, July 17, by neighbours. And, following assistance from the public, there have been potential sightings of Mr Leslie in the Montrose High Street area on both Tuesday the 18th and Wednesday the 19th.

Mr Leslie is known to frequent licensed premises in the Montrose and Dundee areas and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen a man matching his description to get in touch. He is described as being white, around 5ft 1, of a stocky build, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his right forearm. It is not known what he might be wearing.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw, who is leading the search, said: “It has been one week now since Mr Leslie spoke to his family and, despite several sightings, we have yet to confirm his whereabouts. Have you seen a man matching Mr Leslie’s description in any of the areas mentioned in the past few days? Are you a friend or family member and know where he might be?

“I would also appeal to Mr Leslie directly to get in touch with us if he sees this appeal. It is crucial we ensure you are safe and well.

“Searches involving specialist police officers will continue in the St Cyrus area today, with officers from both North East Division and Tayside carrying out extensive enquiries in the Montrose area in particular following possible sightings.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted us already with our appeal. To anyone else with information, please contact Police on 101 as soon as possible if you think you can help.”