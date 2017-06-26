Two charged after drugs recovery

Two people have been charged following the recovery of drugs worth £25,000 in Bridge of Muchalls and Banchory-Devenick.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 27-year-old local man and a 22-year-old local woman have been charged following the recovery of drugs with a ‘street’ value of £25,000 in Aberdeenshire.

“Searches were carried out in the Banchory-Devenick and Bridge of Muchalls, Stonehaven, areas as part of an intelligence-led operation on June 22 and 23, 2017.

“The pair were subsequently arrested in connection with the recovery and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Police would like to thank the public for all information provided in connection with the inquiry.”