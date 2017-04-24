Vandalism to cars in Stonehaven prompts police appeal

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a spate of vandalisms to vehicles in Stonehaven.

A number of incidents have been reported to officers which occurred at various streets within the centre of the town.

These include the rear windscreen of a car being smashed in the Arduthie Road area along with the windows of a minibus and another car. In addition the window of a car parked in the Carronhall area was smashed, while the wing mirror of another car was broken at Evan Street.

The incidents are reported to have taken place between April 19, 2017, and April 22.

Stonehaven Sergeant Mark Conner said: “These are mindless acts of vandalism which cause inconvenience, financial loss and needless worry to those affected. It won’t be tolerated.

“I would encourage anyone with information in relation to any of these incidents to please come forward. You can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”