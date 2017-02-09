Warning of dangers of drones as air searches continue for missing Fettercairn kayaker

Police Scotland is urging the public to support the specialist air team leading the search for missing kayaker Dominic Jackson by refraining from launching drones.

The Police Scotland helicopter will be conducting searches in the North this morning (Thursday, February 9) following the recovery of a kayak earlier this week.

In particular the air team will be focusing on the coastline between Lybster and Brora.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who is leading the police operation, said: “Searches have resumed this morning both in the north and north east as our operation to trace Dominic continues.

“I am aware that well-intentioned members of the public have offered their own drones to assist, however I must warn of the implications this can have for aircrafts and the potential interference.

“Drones can pose a significant threat to small aircrafts when they will be flying at lower altitudes, and I can’t stress enough the dangers.

“I would urge people to please support the highly specialist team we have in place to do their job.

“I completely appreciate the need to help and use every method possible to assist with the search, however the safety of everyone involved in this operation is our highest priority, including those members of the public who want to help.

“Once again, anyone with information should contact Police on 101.”

Mr Jackson (35) was reported missing on Sunday evening (February 5) after failing to return from a sea-kayaking trip.

He left his home at Fettercairn on Friday evening (February 3) and travelled up the north east coast to Portsoy Harbour.

His green VW Transporter has since been traced in the area.

A kayak believed to have been used by Mr Jackson was recovered from the sea on the Lybster coast.