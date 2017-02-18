Woman dies after A92 accident

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 23-year-old woman has died following an accident earlier today (Saturday, February 18) on the A92 near Inverbervie.

A spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that following a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred about 11am on the A92 near Inverbervie, a 23-year-old female driver has sadly died. A 13-month-old child who was a passenger in the same vehicle is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for minor injuries.”

The road was closed for several hours between Inverbervie and Kineff, but reopened at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Enquiries in to the incident are at an early stage.