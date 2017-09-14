Youth charged over Aberdeenshire vandalism incidents

A 16 years-old boy has been charged in relation to a total of 22 alleged vandalism incidents that occurred in Stonehaven and Inverbervie earlier this year.

Between Wednesday, April 19 and Sunday, April 24, 11 motor vehicles parked on Arduthie Road, Princess Road, Evan Street, George Terrace, Salmon Lane and Carronhall, Stonehaven were variously vandalised.

Between Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1, nine motor vehicles parked on King Street, Montrose Street, Trenchard Walk and Norfolk Terrace, Inverbervie, were also vandalised.

Constable Kevin Ritchie from the North East's Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit said: "Incidents of vandalism can cause a great deal of anxiety in local communities, especially for those directly involved who not only carry the additional burden of paying for repairs but also the associated inconvenience and annoyance.

"We are absolutely committed to identifying those responsible and will work with partner agencies to ensure culprits are held accountable for their actions. I would like to thank the general public for their assistance during this protracted investigation."

The youth was charged on Wednesday, September 13 and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.