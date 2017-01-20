Cycle for Sam to return in 2017

A fundraising event set up to raise funds on behalf of a five year-old boy from Stonehaven who died last year is set to return this summer.

Sam Dorrance bravely battled a brain tumour for 11 months before he tragically passed away in July 2016.

Before he died, his uncle, Colin Dorrance, organised a charity event - Cycle for Sam, to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

The event helped raise money for Super Sams Fund, which ensures that 100% of the donations go towards targetted childhood cancer research projects in consultation between the charity and Sams parents, Graeme and Tanya.

Cycle for Sam will take place again this year in Sams memory, and is planned to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Colin said: “We are aiming this year to cycle from Carlisle railway station to Stonehaven Railway Station and back. We are hoping to have a train theme throughout the journey as Sam was a train fanatic. We aim to leave Carlisle on Thursday July 13 and arrive in Stonehaven on Friday July 14. This will be the first anniversary date of Sam passing away. On Saturday morning July 15 we will start the return journey from Stonehaven to Carlisle, arriving back late Sunday afternoon July 16. It’s around 450 miles. Many of last year’s cyclists have already offered to do it again. We have space for a few more to do the whole event with us. We also hope that people will join us along the way and perhaps share our cycle for Sam justgiving link for their own efforts.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Cycle-for-Sam

He added: “Last year’s effort was a much bigger success than we ever anticipated, thanks to help from many people and organisations in Stonehaven.”