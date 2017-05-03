Dad’s pool marathon a boost for poorly Logan

The father of a young Stonehaven boy who suffers from a rare medical condition has raised more than £2,500 in a 24-hour pool-a-thon.

David Sims, whose two-year-old son Logan was diagnosed with Davet Syndrome – a rare form of epilepsy – at just nine months old, organised the event in Troupers Bar to raise awareness of the condition and funds for the charity which supports the family.

Dravet syndrome, also known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy, is a rare and catastrophic form of intractable epilepsy.

Logan has been in hospital more than 30 times after suffering violent seizures.

Children with Dravet syndrome do not outgrow the condition and it affects every aspect of their daily lives.

Davet Syndrome UK has been offering support to Logan since his diagnosis, and David has been fundraising with the help of Stonehaven and District Pool League.

The 24-hour pool-a-thon began on Sunday at 4pm, and lasted until 4pm on Monday. Fifteen people took part, and five stayed for the entire 24 hours.

Speaking to the Leader towards the end of the challenge, David said he was “a bit tired”, and added: “My brother cycled coast to coast and my brother-in-law also raised money for Logan.

“I’m not a sporty person, so I thought ‘what could I do?’ I play for the Troupers pool team so thought this would be a challenge.”

Logan has a £1,000 heart rate monitor, a video monitor donated by the charity and a specialised buggy, among other equipment.

It is hoped the money will go towards finding a cure for the disease.

Dravet Syndrome UK also organises events where sufferers and their loved ones can get together and talk about their experiences.

The Sims family – which also includes mum Yvonne and brothers Daniel, 5, and four-month-old Aiden – are looking to go to one of the events soon.

l To donate, visit David’s Pool League fundraising page on www.justgiving.com