Diamond celebration for Violet and John

A meeting at a Stonehaven dance more than 50 years ago paved the way for wedded bliss for Banchory couple John and Violet Pirie.

Last Thursday the couple celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

Their eyes first met at a former ice-cream shop on the Slug Road and the romance was sealed at a dance in the Alexandra in Stonehaven’s Barclay Street.

The couple married in Rickarton Church on August 17, 1957, and went on to farm at East Mulloch, Durris.

Following retirement, they stayed on at East Mulloch before moving to Banchory about 12 years ago.

Their secret for a long and happy marriage - give and take.

Violet said: “You just have to work at it together.”

John added: “We are very proud to have reached this stage. You never think about it when you start out.”

The couple have three daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family celebrations have been taking place to mark the milestone.

