Following the untimely death of MSP Alex Johnstone, the large attendance at his funeral and reception afterwards showed the high regard in which he was held by so many people. This was further reflected in the generosity of those attending with almost £3,000 donated in the retiring collections.

Mrs Linda Johnstone, aware of the causes dear to Alex’ heart has presented a cheque for £1,000 to Dr Ann Humphry of NHS Grampian for the fund for a Dialysis Unit to be built in Stonehaven.