Author or best-selling Horrible Science to visit Techfest 2017

Renowned children’s author Nick Arnold will bring to life the evil experiments and gruesome games of his worldwide-selling Horrible Science books at this year’s TechFest.

The Horrible Science Show, at the Arts Lecture Theatre, University of Aberdeen, on Saturday, September 23, promises to entertain the whole family with the most unpleasant and brain-boggling highlights from Nick’s series.

Attendees of this hair-raising show are urged to take part in the on-stage demonstrations as Nick calls upon the audience to help him create a fascinating and engrossing afternoon of entertainment.

TechFest 2017, the North-east’s annual festival of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), runs until September 25.

Alies Bartelds, acting managing director of TechFest, said: “The Horrible Science Show is one of the most interactive events of the festival and is the perfect opportunity for families to get involved in this STEM subject.

“Nick’s unforgettable presentation is comedic and educational as it explores the grisly sides of science to engage children’s imaginations while teaching them fun facts and basic principles.”

One of the aims of TechFest 2017, which is supported by joint principal funders BP and Shell, is to engage young people in the four main STEM subjects and encourage them to go on to follow a career which utilises these skills by demonstrating that they are both fun and relevant in day to day life.

The closing event ‘Social Engineering – Manipulation for Information’ (September 25), will be held by Jamie Woodruff, one of the world’s leading authorities on hacking and cyber security, who has uncovered holes in numerous high-profile operations, including how Kim Kardashian’s website was putting her fans’ data at serious risk.

Book tickets online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or call Aberdeen Box Office on 01224 641122. For more information on TechFest 2017, visit www.techfest.org.uk or follow TechFest on Facebook and Twitter.