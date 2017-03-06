Information evening to be held for aspiring Secondary teachers

An information evening will take place this week for anyone interested in becoming a secondary school teacher in Aberdeenshire.

This is the first time that the part-time DLITE (Distance Learning Initial Teacher Education) programme will run for the training Secondary teachers after having been a huge success at primary level.

The event will allow aspiring teachers to find out more about the DLITE (Distance Learning Initial Teacher Education) PGDE Secondary programme.

The information evening will take place on Wednesday, March 8 between 6–8pm in room 051 at the MacRobert Building, University of Aberdeen.

The DLITE programme is run in partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and the University of Aberdeen and has been running at Primary level for the last four years.

Candidates must already have a degree from a recognised university and meet the entry requirements for the university (Higher English and Standard Grade Maths at credit level or equivalent).

They will also need experience working with children in a child care, school or voluntary setting and must either work at Aberdeenshire Council or live in Aberdeenshire.

Those who cannot attend the information evening are invited to contact Margaret Khan at Aberdeenshire Council for application forms by emailing margaret.khan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education, Learning and Leisure Committee, Cllr Alison Evison, said: “The DLITE programme has been extremely successful at Primary level in Aberdeenshire and the expansion to Secondary level is an endorsement of that success.

“The programme enables people who already live and work here to consider a fulfilling career as a teacher.

Vice-chair of the committee, Cllr Charles Buchan, said: “The course for primary level teaching has proved very popular with people who cannot study full-time, as candidates are instead supported to study part-time and online alongside their normal working hours.”

“As a former teacher I know firsthand what a rewarding career it is so if you’re thinking about a change in job or just want to find out more, I’d encourage you to go along to the information evening next month.”