Inverbervie Pre-school Graduation

Inverbervie Pre-School held a graduation for the children who will leave to start Primary One after the summer holidays.

The children had a party in the morning before parents were invited along to see the children get presented with their certificates. The Chairperson gave a wee talk thanking the parents, committee members and especially the staff for all their hard work. The children were then wished the very best as they take their next step - some children are moving into P1 at Kinneff Primary, Gourdon Primary and Inverbervie Primary Schools. The pre-school also look forward to welcoming several children back in August. The ceremony was finished with the children performing ‘one more step along the world I go’ - a very emotional and proud moment for them, and the parents.