ITCA Training seeking applications

An Aberdeen-based apprenticeship training company is seeking applications from the engineers of tomorrow for its specially tailored course.

In recognition of the looming skills shortage due to an aging workforce, ITCA Training, which is based at the Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce, created the Skills for Engineers course (S4E) to provide in-depth training for learners aged 16-18 who have left full-time education.

h ITCA deliver a mixture of practical workshop based training with classroom based studies over the 16-week course, which is funded through the Skills Development Scotland (SDS) employability fund.

The course offers in-depth training in a wide range of disciplines including general workshop skills, health and safety awareness, hand fitting, service engineering, assembly skills and welding.

Following 12-weeks at ITCA, learners then complete a four week work placement to build on their skills in a working environment.

June Jones, managing director of ITCA, said: “It is important that businesses address the issue of a potential skills gap, before it becomes a serious problem for the North-east in the future. In the current market, it is more important than ever before to have relevant experience and an industry standard qualification when applying for a job.

“The aim of S4E is to give learners the training and workplace experience required to get a foothold in the engineering industry, build their confidence and raise their understanding of safety in the workplace.

“This type of hands-on experience instantly gives S4E participants an advantage over other jobseekers in an extremely competitive market. Since the establishment of the S4E course, we have seen a high number of learners gaining full-time employment at a number of different companies, not only in the oil and gas sector, which is extremely positive.”

To apply for the course or find out more, email info@itca-training.com or visit www.itca-training.com.