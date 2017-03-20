Johnshaven youngsters win in multilingual poetry competition

Two Johnshaven Primary School pupils were named as winners of their category after entering a multi-lingual poetry competition.

Nathan Watson and Aiden Wardrop each came home with a trophy and a certificate after entering their poem - written in French - in the Mother Tongue Other Tongue multilingual poetry competition.

The boys travelled to the Languages Show Live which was held at the SECC in Glasgow for the presentation, and their poem has now been published in the 2016-17 Mother Tongue Other Tongue anthology.

They are pictured with the school’s language teacher Frida Mittmann who teaches French and Spanish.