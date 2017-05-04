Lairhillock’s 10th birthday celebrations

Lairhillock Primary School celebrated its 10th birthday recently and they did it in style, with Newtonhill Pipe Band playing as guests arrived to help celebrate the occasion.

The day’s events were organised by Primary 5/6 and included a Coffee Morning for invited guests, including the Lord Lieutenant for Kincardineshire, Carol Kinghorn.

Mrs Youngson, Lairhillock School’s first Head Teacher, announced the winner of the competition to design a glass panel. The winning design was by William Irvine-Fortescue and made into a stunning panel by Fiona Paterson of Mearns Art House.

Tara and Harry christened the magnificent charity wishing well, made by Victoria Keith (Lairhillock Breakfast Club) from individual bricks designed by everyone in Lairhillock School. The first charity they are collecting for is Cancer Research UK.

Every child dropped a token into the wishing well, courtesy of Sport Alpha UK. There was a slo a bouncy castle throughout the day for Nursery to P7, and the final event was an afternoon party for P1-P7.

A delicious birthday cake was provided by Anita Collin, proprietor of Teacake.

