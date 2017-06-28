Lottery funding for Mearns Academy

Mearns Academy is to receive a share of £3.8 million in National Lottery Funds.

The Laurencekirk community school will receive £6,996 from the fund, and will use the money to buy a range of sports equipment for use in extra curricular clubs offered to pupils.

This community based cash boost comes from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland which makes grants from £500 to £10,000 with funds raised by the National Lottery.

Announcing the funding, Martin Cawley, Big Lottery Fund, Director for Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic amount of National Lottery money, nearly £4 million, going to hundreds of groups, run by local people actively working to make their communities better places to live.”

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive, sportscotland, said: “At sportscotland, we believe in the power of sport and its ability to bring communities together. The almost £4million of National Lottery Awards for All Scotland funding announced will make a huge difference to local groups and clubs.” To find out what National Lottery Awards for All Scotland could do for your community visit the website or phone 0300 123 7110.