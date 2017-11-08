Mackie triumphs in mock trials

Pupils from Mackie Academy took part in a court room drama of their own on last month.

Young people representing five secondary schools made their case to be considered the area’s top budding legal eagles during the eighth Aberdeenshire ‘mock trials’ competition.

The youngsters became lawyers, witnesses, court staff and jurors – and even court reporters and press officers – as the schools competed against each other in simulated court cases. They received tips and a verdict on their performance from legal professionals during the day-long event at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Pupils that took part were from Alford Academy, The Gordon Schools, Kemnay Academy, Mackie Academy and Turriff Academy.

After three hard fought rounds the two teams which contested the final were Mackie A and Mackie B. Mackie A were judged the winners by Sheriff Andrew Miller, Summary Sheriff Christine McCrossan and Matthew Edwards LLB.

Cllr Gillian Owen said: “I am pleased that Aberdeenshire Council continues to take such an imaginative approach in helping pupils learn really important life skills.”