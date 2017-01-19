Mearns school awarded gold status for sport

A Mearns school has been recognised for its innovative delivery of extra-curricular sports and physical education.

Drumlithie’s Glenbervie School has been given the sportscotland Gold School Award.

The award is a national initiative designed to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport. Is also encourages sporting links between schools and the communities around them.

Jenny Glennie, Glenbervie head teacher, said: “It’s an honour to be awarded the award. Our staff work incredibly hard to deliver a wide variety of sports as part of our curriculum.

“We have also had considerable support from the PE Specialist and Active Schools Coordinator to set up after-school clubs and re-establish our netball, badminton and cross-country teams.

“We believe that physical activity is an important factor in the school curriculum and is integral to improved social, mental and emotional wellbeing.”

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, added: “I would like to congratulate all of the staff and pupils at Glenbervie for putting sport at the heart of their school and local community.

“They should all be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.”

To achieve the gold award, an external assessment was carried out by an independent panel before the school were declared worthy.