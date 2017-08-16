RGU postgraduate opportunities highlighted at open evening

Robert Gordon University (RGU) will showcase its wide portfolio of postgraduate study options at its open evening later this month.

Prospective students looking to enhance their careers can learn about full-time, online or part-time options at RGU’s Postgraduate Open Evening on Thursday, August 24, from 6pm to 8pm in the Sir Ian Wood Building at the Garthdee campus.

The free event is an opportunity to talk to RGU’s experts about the university’s postgraduate programmes and find out why developing new skills while gaining professional accreditation increases employability.

RGU’s academics will be on hand to discuss options for a wide range of postgraduate courses from computing, engineering and life sciences to business, architecture, law, social work, art and design and health professions.

Members of staff will also be available to discuss admissions, careers, study skills support services, facilities including the RGU Library and the Georgina Scott Sutherland Learning Centre, and answer questions on how to apply.

Jan Cutting, Director of Marketing, says: “Postgraduate study allows you to develop knowledge and expertise within a specific field, which will help to increase your employability within the current competitive jobs market.

“Our Postgraduate Open Evening is a great opportunity to network with professionals and helps to clarify your options and next steps to enhance your career progression.”

Those who attend will have the chance to talk to a course leader about study options; get one-to-one guidance from careers, placement and finance teams and network with professionals in the area looking to advance their career and prospects

The university is offering a 20% alumni discount on its postgraduate course fees.

There are also a limited number of funded full-time MSc places, where the tuition fees are funded by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) for Scottish/EU applicants for a range of courses starting in September 2017.