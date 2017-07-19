Work-life balance brings success for Angela

Successfully balancing the challenges of raising a young family, working and studying for a degree has paid off for Angela Williamson from Stonehaven who graduated last week from Robert Gordon University.

Angela, Projects HSSE Generalist, was encouraged by her employer, Shell, to study for her degree in order to further her career.

She opted for a distance learning course which would give her the chance to continue to work part-time while raising her two young sons Keir and Rory who were aged 3 and 1 when she started studying.

She began studying in 2013 but took four years rather than three to complete her degree because she took time out to have her daughter Neve who was born in February 2015.

Never one for a quiet life, Angela has also been chair of her son’s pre-school committee and secretary for Kinneff Primary Parents Group for the past year.

“It was really challenging studying with three young children and working at the same time,” she said. “For a period it felt as if there was little time for anything else, but I was determined to finish and I’m really pleased to have completed my MSc and thrilled to have achieved an A for my dissertation.

“One of the highlights was working with my tutor Steph Davidson who really helped, supported and guided me through the whole dissertation process as well as calming and counselling me in my moments of panic!”

Angela has now been invited to work with the university to develop her dissertation “A critical assessment of behavioural safety management and safety psychology in the UK oil industry” for publication submission to the Safety Science journal.

She’s also looking forward to the next stage in her career: “I have been fully supported in my studies by Shell and I hope to use everything I have learned over the past four years in my future career with the company.”