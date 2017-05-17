Emotional ‘Songs for Sam’ event raises thousands

A music event, paying tribute to a five year-old boy from Stonehaven who died last year, has raised more than £2,000 for the Brain Tumour charity.

Five year-old Sam Dorrance had just started Dunnottar Primary School in August 2015 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He battled bravely for 11 months but sadly passed away last July.

Sam’s family have been raising money for Super Sam’s Fund for the Brain Tumour Charity, and a cycling event held last year called Cycle for Sam will take place again this year to mark the anniversary of his passing.

Last Friday (May 12) ‘Songs for Sam’, saw Aberdeen band The Malpaso Gang performing some of Sam’s favourite songs, with help from Sam’s Dad Graeme, who organised the event.

Graeme said: “The Malpaso Gang put on a great show and I joined to sing 1 song (with the cold) and played the drums for a set of some of Sam’s favourite songs. The band played for free and what most people never realise is the costs for the likes of fuel, rehearsal studio’s etc comes out of the bands own pockets.

There were a few lumps in my throat at various times and people that knew Sam had a wee tear or two when we were doing some of his favourite tracks.”

The next event will be a Pamper Day, organised by Sam’s mum Tanya, this Sunday (May 21) at the Station Hotel.

There will be a raffle, and mini treatments on offer between 10am and 2pm from local beauticians and therapists, with money raised going to Super Sam’s Fund.