Milestone for eco campaign

A North-east environment campaign has signed its 100th member.

Not-for-Landfill – the UK’s first initiative of its kind – was introduced by One Stop Waste Solutions, based at Checkbar on the outskirts of Aberdeen, in April last year.

It has attracted support from dozens of North-east businesses with leading oil services firm National Oilwell Varco (NOV) f becoming the 100th member.

The free-to-use business network supports companies to recycle and re-use, as well as promoting best practice and the good work already being done by organisations to avoid landfill.

Members have actively diverted more than 1,000 tonnes of waste from landfill.

Signatories to the campaign are asked to take a pledge committing to reduce, re-use and recycle waste; segregate key recyclable materials; and create a working environment that is conducive to effective waste management, among other environmental objectives.

Another key focus is to promote local charities and social enterprises actively seeking certain types of business waste.

Craig Donoghue, Not-for-Landfill campaign manager and One Stop Waste Solutions MD, said: “We believe there is huge potential for a campaign such as Not-for-Landfill to make a lasting difference to businesses and organisations in the North-east and beyond.

“Our aim is to create a fully-fledged green business network where all members can collaborate and share information with one another to ensure environmental best practice across the entire region.”