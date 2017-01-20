Views sought on conservation areas

A formal consultation is now open into Management Plans for conservation areas including Auchenblae, Kirktown of Fetteresso and Benholm.

Designated as conservation areas in 2013 and 2014, the new consultation will identify opportunities and priorities for enhancement of Conservation Areas and aim to set out the existing policy framework for the determination of development proposals.

Currently homeowners and owners of commercial premises within the conservation areas, have additional planning controls applied to them.

This consultation looks to extend these controls to local authorities, gas suppliers, electricity suppliers and telecommunications companies as detailed in the plans, to bring their obligations in line with others in the conservation area and provide greater consistency in decision making.

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking comment from all those effected by the proposals. The period for comment will end on Friday March 3 following which the collated comments will be included in a report to Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee for consideration.

For further information visit: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/environment/built-heritage/what-is-a-conservation-area/

To provide comment visit: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/conservationareamanagementplansfeedback

Alternatively contact Cheryl Roberts direct where you can also request a hard copy of the draft: Email: cheryl.roberts@aberdeenshire.gov.uk