Fastest growing sports for women and girls in Scotland revealed

The five fastest growing sports for girls in Scotland have been revealed in new statistics to mark the start of Women and Girls in Sport Week.

The sports with the biggest increase in participant sessions between 2011/12 to 2016/17 are:

Karate – up 248%

Dodgeball – up 221%

Cross Country – up 120%

Tennis – up 97%

Rugby Union – up 89%

The top three sports by total participation sessions are netball, football and gymnastics, according to data collected from the Active Schools programme.

Sports Minister Aileen Campbell said:

“Increased participation in sport and physical activity improves health and wellbeing, helps with self-esteem and, at the elite level, brings international success. As our first-ever Women and Girls in Sport week will show, increasing numbers are getting involved in the such a diverse range of sports.

“For a long time, activity levels among girls has trailed boys and we know there is much more still to do. That’s why we’re working to address the barriers that too many girls and women still face when it comes to getting involved.

“From the Olympic podium to the grassroots, there is a huge amount of success to celebrate across Scotland. The week offers a fantastic opportunity to highlight positive stories while driving the changes that will encourage more women into sport and physical activity in the future.”