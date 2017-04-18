Father Gerry Murphy retires from St Mary’s

The local Priest of St Mary’s Stonehaven, Father Gerry Murphy, is retiring after 47 years in the Church.

For 37 of those years Father Murphy has been a Priest, and the last 13 years have been spent in Stonehaven at St Mary’s.

The Parish had a collection for Gerry which amounted to £2,800 all of which will be donated to charity’s of Father Gerry’s choice. He was presented with an Easter Egg from Guilanotti’s which contained the collection by Megan and Alicia Prentice. The Parish would like to wish Father Gerry good luck and good health in his well earned retirement.

