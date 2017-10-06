Fireballs funding boost

It may only be October, but work behind the scenes to prepare for Stonehaven’s famous Fireballs ceremony at Hogmanay has already begun.

Organisers have spoken out this week to thank those who help to make the event possible in increasingly challenging financial times.

Every year the fireballs committee faces rising costs, paying out for licences, insurance, safety equipment and preparations, and of course fireworks, for the spectacular display the town is treated to after the fireballs procession has finished.

This year Stewart Milne Homes (SMH) will be the event’s main sponsor for the second year in a row.

Ross Milne, who is committee chair for the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, said: “SMH will be the main sponsor and we are delighted to have this secured so early in the year. It shows great commitment from Stewart Milne Homes and allows us to concentrate on putting on a great show for all who attend. It’s great to see such a large company supporting community groups and events like ours.

“It also has to be said that the Fireballs could not happen without the support of many local businesses who provide not only funding, but services and facilities for us to use.”

Neil L Thomson, construction director, Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Stewart Milne Homes are delighted to champion the local community; it was always our intention to support this event for a second year and we are delighted to have this confirmed.”