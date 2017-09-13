Firefighters Charity Car Wash

Let’s face it, washing the car is nobody’s favourite job.

So why not take the hassle out of it and head along to Stonehaven Fire Station this weekend where local firefighters will wash your car for you! On Saturday September 16, firefighters up and down the country will be on hand to make your car sparkle while they raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity – the leading provider of support and rehabilitation to the fire and rescue community.

Firefighting can be dangerous, stressful and traumatic. When firefighters are injured, they can be in pain and unable to work for months. Dealing with life or death situations every day often takes its toll emotionally too. The Fire Fighters Charity is here for every one of the UK’s serving members of fire and rescue staff – and their families.

The car wash will be on from 10am-4pm on Saturday.

Chief Executive of The Fire Fighters Charity, Dr Jill Tolfrey, said: “The National Car Wash League provides a vital source of income for the Charity, as well as being a fun and popular event. It costs £9million a year to keep The Fire Fighters Charity running – and with no regular government funding, we rely completely on your donations and goodwill. You can show your support to our firefighting heroes by visiting your local fire station on Saturday 16

September – and afterwards drive away safely, in a clean car!”

Firefighter Ali Ogilvie, who is based at Stonehaven Community Fire Station and is an Assistant Area Co-ordinator for The Fire Fighters Charity said: “We are delighted to this year be hosting our Car Wash in conjunction with Aberdeenshire Council’s Open Doors Day. This year the public will be able to come along and see our fire engines, including our ‘special’ water carrier - one of only a few in Scotland – as well as see what happens behind the scenes of a busy fire station.

“Our firefighters will also be on hand to arrange a free Home Fire Safety Visit and if you’re interested in joining the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, they will explain just what it takes to join the team.”