Knittykittybangbang presents craft will hold their first craft and vintage market of the year in Stonehaven this coming Sunday (August 13).

The event features local makers and vintage sellers, as well as those from further afield. Products will include locally produced candles, jewellery and giftware, as well as vintage fashions and upcycled homeware and furniture. There will also be local tea blends and gluten free, vegan and dairy free cupcakes.

It will be in Stonehaven town hall and runs from 11am-4pm. Entry is free however donations to MNDScotland are gratefully received. For details visit www.knittykittybangbangpresents.co.uk or the Facebook page.