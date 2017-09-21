First residents move into Chapelton homes

Chapelton’s initial range of single storey cottages are now complete with the first residents already moved in and calling the town home.

Developed by local community housebuilder, Stephen, the two and three-bedroom properties have proven extremely popular since being added to the town’s street scene, with ten of them reserved off plan in just a few months.

Tom Buchanan, marketing manager at Stephen, commented: “We are very excited to welcome Chapelton’s latest residents and to see them enjoying the new single storey cottages.

“With our cottage showhome opening this weekend we look forward to receiving more positive feedback and further reservations.

“We have received an extremely positive response to the three new cottage layouts with buyers and Chapelton residents alike commenting on the versatility of the homes and the lifestyle that they provide.”

Chapelton now has 110 homes occupied and all the lifestyle conveniences you would expect of a modern development, including a nursery school, tearoom and hair and beauty salon.

The Duke of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the project, added: “Chapelton is widely recognised as a lively, appealing and community-focused place to live, and we are proud of the range of properties on offer.

“New residents are moving into the town on a regular basis, and we are continuing to act on feedback received from the community to influence how the development progresses.”