Fitness programme helps 1,000 women

A local Aberdeen man is celebrating a successful year in business after helping over 1,000 local women lose over 5,000kg between them in the space of one year.

The Fitness Guy, otherwise known as Aberdeen man, Steve Bradley, established his health and fitness company one year ago to help women across the North-east lose weight in a healthy, sustainable manner, getting healthy both physically and mentally.

To date, the business has helped over 1,000 women lose on average 5kg each, totaling at over 5,000kg between them due to its successful Lean and Learn programme.

Individuals from across the globe, including women living in Australia, Texas, New Zealand, Ireland and Dubai have participated in the online health and fitness programme, with 90% of Steve’s clientele being based in Aberdeen City and Shire.

Steve, who previously worked at Nuffield as the general manager for 10 years and has been a qualified personal trainer for seven years, started up The Fitness Guy after identifying a niche for an online fitness programme which utilises social media in Aberdeen. In its first month, the company had over 100 clients on its books and now has over 1200 within the first year.

Instead of offering face-to-face training, Steve’s Lean and Learn programme is designed so participants can work around their busy lifestyles. The 10-week programme includes semi-personalised training and nutrition plans, three twenty-minute workouts per week, online coaching, 24/7 online support and easy-to-make daily recipes. The programme doesn’t require any additional gym equipment of memberships and all exercises are designed to be able to be executed at home.

Steve Bradley, founder of The Fitness Guy, said: “Rather than working on face-to-face basis, I decided that creating an business with social media as a key business tool would allow me to help multiple individuals, bringing many likeminded people together to support one another via Facebook and online forums.

“With everything they need available online, and regular workouts and recipes posted, this model keeps women motivated and focused on achieving their ultimate goals. I’ve seen so many women go on diets for a quick fix, however, their weight never seems to stay off for long. By educating individuals and giving them a programme which doesn’t boast unrealistic targets, Lean and Learn encourages people to change their lifestyles allowing them to achieve long term results.

“I actively encourage my clients to go out for meals and indulge in their favourite foods to showcase that they can be healthy and don’t need limit themselves. Learn and Learn is perfect for women who want to lose weight, tone up and make a real long-term, sustainable change to their lifestyle. The aftercare programme also ensures women have continual support on completion of it too. The Lean and Learn body confidence movement is all about finding the balance.”

The Fitness Guy was established in January 2016 and is the first fitness programme to be pushed out using social media. The next intake of participants for the Lean and Learn programme closes on Monday, January 9, 2017.

For more information on the Fitness Guy or the ten-week Lean and Learn programme visit www.thefitnessguy.uk or email steve@thefitnessguy.uk. The Lean and Learn programme costs £99 for the 10-week programme.