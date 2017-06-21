Flood alert issued for Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire for Wednesday evening.

A message on the SEPA website says: “Heavy showers are likely to affect south of the area during Wednesday evening. There is a risk of flooding from surface water and smaller watercourses. Flooding of low lying areas, roads and isolated properties is possible.

Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

The flood alert is in place until futher notice. A flood alert is one step down from a flood warning, and means that people should be prepared.

You can sign up to receive free flood messages by calling Floodline or registering online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.