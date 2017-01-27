Flood protection public hearing to take place in March

A public hearing to consider outstanding objections for a flood protection scheme in Stonehaven will take place in March.

The scheme is designed to reduce future flood risk in the town, and Aberdeenshire Council gave their backing to the project in January 2016, despite objections.

Design work has been progressing on the £16.5 million project since councillors gave the go-ahead, but eight of the original 12 objections remain outstanding.

Scottish Ministers notified the Council that they would not call in the scheme for a public inquiry, referring it back to the Council to hold a hearing. By law, this hearing has to take place before the Council can proceed. It will consider the objections, giving opportunity for representation. The hearing will be presided over by an independent Scottish Government Reporter at St James’ Church Hall from March 28-30.

The scheme would include: the raising or replacement of existing pedestrian bridges from the red bridge over the Carron to the sea; installation of a culvert from the White Bridge to the road bridge, and on the Glasslaw Burn at Woodview Court; new walls from the red bridge to the sea, with self-raising walls on various sections of the scheme; new flood embankment ot eh rear of Carron Gardens; removal of existing island downstream of the existing Green bridge; large scale utility diversions; and creation of a new footway from the road bridge to the beach boradwalk.

Following the outcome of the hearing, the Reporter will give his findings and Aberdeenshire Council must then decide how to proceed.

The Council says that the Flood Protection Scheme (FPS) has been designed to reduce the reisk of flooding to residential, community and business properties both directly along the River Carron, as well as the wider town centre and into the Old Town.

The promotion of a Formal Order for the Stonehaven FPS was considered necessary to deliver a scheme to protect the town quickly. The Order would provide the council with power to secure entry to the land required to build the scheme, it also provides the necessary consents, such as planning, listed building and conservation consents.

Hearing documents will be available from early March and can be viewed at Aberdeenshire Council’s offices at Woodhill House in Aberdeen and at Viewmount in Stonehaven.

Copies will also be available at Stonehaven Library on Evan Street.