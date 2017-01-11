Former Mackie Pupil Recognised in Honours List

Dr Jenny Preston (nee Cattanach), a former pupil of the Mackie Academy was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year 2017 Honours List.

Younger daughter of George and Evelyn Cattanach of Arduthie Gardens Stonehaven, Jenny graduated from the Grampian School of Occupational Therapy in 1984 and worked in Maidencraig House at Woodend Hospital until she married and moved to Renfrew in 1990.

Jenny now works for NHS Ayrshire and Arran in the Douglas Grant Rehabilitation Centre but is a regular visitor to Stonehaven to see family and friends. Jenny said: “When I heard I was to be appointed a MBE, I was genuinely shocked. I am truly humbled to be put forward and to be recognised for my services to the Occupational Therapy Profession and Neurological Rehabilitation is a real honour.

“I would like to thank all the patients and families and my wonderful colleagues who have helped me achieve this.”

