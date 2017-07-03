Friend’s toast Jim’s memory on walk

Friends of a popular Stonehaven man who tragically died while on a charity bike ride, have toasted his memory after completing their latest challenge without him.

64 year-old Jim Glennie was taking part in a charity cycle on Arran last month with 11 relatives and friends when he was involved in an accident. He was taken to Arran Hospital in Lamlash but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jim had been helping to raise money for the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, a cause which he had supported for seven years.

Along with some friends, Jim had been involved in several fundraisers for the Hospice, and they had already been planning their next challenge.

On June 17, three of Jim’s friends - Tommy McLellan, John Wilson and Jonathon Knowles completed a 22-mike hike from Balmaha to Rowardennan, climbing Ben Lomond (3,000 plus feet), then back to Balmaha.

Tommy said: “Jim was going to be coming along with us as driver and caterer but sadly this was not to be.

“When we reached the top we ‘celebrated’ with Jim’s favourite brew and toasted his memory.”

A Justgiving Page set up by Jim before the charity cycle in the hopes of raising £500 for the Hospice has now raised more than £10,000. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Glennie