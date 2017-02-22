Funding boost will help Forest School

Congratulations to Embark Forest School who won the vote at last Thursday’s KDP Community Cash event at Wairds Park, Johnshaven.

Competition was strong as the community enjoyed five amazing pitches.

Kincardineshire Development Partnership are delighted to announce the event’s fund has been awarded by Aberdeenshire Council Local Community Planning Group – they have provided funding for two events, this and next month’s in the Mearns, which means KDP will be able to announce two more dates for Community Cash events for April and May.

KDP launched this initiative last October as it aligns well with the Scottish Government’s Community Empowerment Bill which offers great opportunities for communities to take some

control.

There is a commitment to communities being supported to do things for themselves and people having their voices heard in the planning and delivery of services

KDP Community Cash is Participatory Budgeting on a small scale - an exercise in live time democracy as the community decides which project will take home the £300 micro grant.

Local community groups are invited to come along to give a five-minute talk about their goals, what they are trying to achieve and why they need to the grant to further their idea or project. One grant will be awarded to the group voted for by the guests of the evening who will be members of the local community.

This exercise in real-time democracy is a great opportunity for groups to raise an on the spot funds to support their group and the local community.

The next event for groups in the Mearns Community Council Areas is on March 23 at Drumlithie Village Hall. If you have a community group, charity or social enterprise that could benefit from an injection of cash and would like to take part in a future Community Cash event, please contact Kincardineshire Development Partnership at officesupport@kincardineshiredp.org or telephone 01569 763 246 for a registration pack and more information.

What do you think of the initiative?

If you have a story or event you would like us to feature in the Mearns Leader and Kinccardineshire Observer, you can contact us via email at news@mearnsleader.com, phone us on (01569) 785702 or alternatively pop in to the Mearns Leader office at 12 Ann Street, Stonehaven and speak to a reporter.